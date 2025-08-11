STR phase 3 payments for 8.6 million recipients start tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The government will begin disbursing Phase Three of the Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) payments tomorrow, allocating RM2 billion to ease the cost of living for low-income households.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, stated that 8.6 million recipients will receive up to RM650 in aid under STR Phase Three.

This marks an increase of 300,000 recipients compared to the 8.3 million beneficiaries in Phase One last January.

Anwar attributed the rise in STR recipients to the MADANI government’s initiative to accept new applications and appeals year-round.

“The continuous application and appeal process reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to ensuring no eligible individual is left out,“ he said.

“Beyond cash aid, STR empowers recipients to achieve financial independence, aligning with the MADANI Economy’s goal of equitable prosperity.”

Payments will be credited directly to bank accounts or distributed via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for eligible recipients.

The Finance Ministry advised those not listed in the STR database to submit applications for verification.

Eligibility status and frequently asked questions (FAQ) can be checked on the official STR portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my. - Bernama