STR recipients grateful for BUDI95 petrol subsidy relief

ARAU: Single mother Sufina Mohd Noh expressed gratitude for the Budi MADANI RON95 initiative despite the seemingly small price reduction from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre.

The 50-year-old clerk earning approximately RM1,700 monthly described the subsidy as providing much-needed breathing space for her family budget.

She revealed that her daily commute from Kampung Simpang Sanglang to Kangar covers about 20 kilometres each way.

“I usually fill up my Perodua Viva with around RM60, but with BUDI95 I can now save about RM10,” she said.

Sufina believes the government’s targeted subsidy represents a clear and caring initiative for those struggling with living costs.

Food stall operator Mastura Azizan similarly praised the programme for directly easing her family’s daily expenses.

The 44-year-old mother of four explained that her husband works as a padi farmer, making any financial assistance particularly valuable.

“Even if it’s small, it has a positive effect on our family,” she said from her home in Simpang Empat.

Mastura confirmed that every ringgit saved from subsidised petrol would be redirected toward school expenses and groceries.

Bernama’s observations at multiple petrol stations confirmed the smooth and systematic rollout for STR recipients.

Subsidised RON95 purchases had already reached RM3.7 million by noon yesterday since the programme launched on September 27.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Amir Hamzah Azizan announced the expansion to over five million B40 STR recipients beginning yesterday.

The initiative will be fully implemented tomorrow, encompassing 16 million Malaysians with valid MyKad and driver’s licenses. – Bernama