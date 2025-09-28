STR recipients praise BUDI MADANI RON95 subsidy for easing burden

BUTTERWORTH: Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients have praised the government’s BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative for delivering promised petrol subsidies at RM1.99 per litre.

Nur Fatini Mohd Addnan, 24, stated that the six sen reduction from the previous RM2.05 price holds significant meaning for those in genuine need.

She explained that the subsidy enables her to save money and reduce the burden of petrol purchases for her daily work commute.

The factory worker from Sungai Puyu typically spends RM50 on fuel that lasts two to three weeks for travel to her Perai workplace.

Nur Fatini considers the program’s 300 litre monthly limit sufficient for her commuting requirements.

She also commended the straightforward payment transaction system despite some initial complexity.

Petrol station employees provide helpful assistance and information counters offer explanations about the initiative.

N. Nageswari, 51, expressed gratitude for the government’s focus on the B40 group in implementing assistance programs.

The e-hailing driver expressed relief at qualifying for the lower petrol price benefit.

Nageswari conveyed deep appreciation for the government providing this opportunity to enjoy affordable fuel.

Ang Chean Leong, 63, described the subsidy as perfectly timed given current economic pressures.

The Jalan Raja Uda resident emphasised the program’s importance in helping the B40 group cope with rising living costs. – Bernama