STR recipients welcome BUDI95 petrol subsidy as living costs rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Over five million Rahmah Cash Aid recipients started receiving subsidised petrol through the BUDI95 initiative today.

The programme offers RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre to STR beneficiaries in the B40 category, following its launch for military and police personnel yesterday.

Many recipients expressed gratitude for the government’s concern towards those affected by rising living costs.

In Perak, 80-year-old Ahmad Tasir Mohd Isa shared that the subsidy would help ease the financial burden on the public, especially senior citizens.

“Although I don’t use a lot of petrol each month, the reduction in RON95 price definitely makes a difference in my monthly expenses,“ said the retired civil servant when met at a petrol station today.

He added that the process of redeeming the subsidy was easy, thanks to the helpful petrol station staff who guided him through the steps to access the BUDI95 benefits.

Meanwhile, Azman Mohamed Yusof, 54, said he only needed to complete the transaction by using his identification card at the payment counter.

“The process is quick, easy, and hassle-free. I’m grateful to the government for providing this petrol subsidy to those who truly need it,“ said Azman who is self-employed.

In Kedah, Mohamad Din, 66, from Sungai Petani, expressed that the BUDI95 initiative significantly eased his financial burden.

Previously, his petrol expenses for a round trip to Alor Setar amounted to over RM80.

“The BUDI95 initiative is a great help. Now, with the price at RM1.99, it really lightens the load. I topped up RM30 today to try the system,“ he said.

Chan Boon Shiang, 61, from Taman Ria, visited the petrol station to check his eligibility for BUDI95.

He was pleased to be one of the early recipients, while his wife would begin using the benefit on September 30.

In Melaka, Rohayu Abd Rashid, 38, praised the government for implementing BUDI95 to help alleviate the financial strain on low-income groups.

“Although the price difference may seem small, the savings are significant, especially for those commuting daily. This initiative is targeted at Malaysians, ensuring subsidies reach those who truly qualify,“ she said.

In Pahang, Muhamad Amir Asraf, 35, said he felt a bit awkward using his identification card for the first time to purchase petrol.

“However, the process was simpler than expected. I just went to the counter with my IC and was able to purchase petrol at RM1.99 per litre,“ he said, noting that BUDI95 would help curb the misuse of subsidised petrol, especially in border areas.

In Kelantan, Abdullah Kemat, 43, appreciated the direct subsidy, which greatly benefits rural residents who need to drive long distances for work or business.

“There’s no long wait, the system verifies eligibility instantly. We can top up immediately with the subsidised price, saving both time and costs,“ Abdullah said when met at a petrol station in Repek, Pasir Mas.

Over in Tumpat, Siti Rohana Ismail, 47, described BUDI95 as a “wallet saver” due to her daily commute of over 40 kilometres to work in Kota Bharu.

“Every litre saved counts. Every ringgit saved is meaningful,“ she said.

Another recipient, Roslan Mat Jusoh, 50, from Pengkalan Chepa, said the petrol savings from BUDI95 allowed him to allocate more funds for groceries and his children’s school needs.

“Although the savings are small, the impact on our family is significant. I hope this programme continues to benefit the public,“ he said.

BUDI95 will be fully implemented on September 30, benefitting 16 million Malaysians with a MyKad and an active driving licence.

For more information, visit the official BUDI95 portal at www.budimadani.gov.my or call the helpline at 1-300-88-9595. – Bernama