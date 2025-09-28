Iran condemns UN sanctions return as unjustifiable and illegal

TEHRAN: Iran has condemned the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme as completely unjustifiable.

The Iranian foreign ministry declared the reactivation of annulled resolutions legally baseless in an official statement on Sunday.

It stated that all countries must refrain from recognising this illegal situation regarding the sanctions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly defend its national rights and interests against any undermining actions.

Western powers triggered the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord to restore these measures.

The sanctions specifically bar dealings linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

This development follows months of tense diplomacy aimed at reviving nuclear talks derailed since June.

Israeli and US forces had bombed Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year, further complicating negotiations.

Western leaders simultaneously stressed that channels for dialogue with Iran remain open.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Iran to accept direct talks held in good faith.

He called on all UN member states to immediately implement the sanctions against Iran.

The British, French and German foreign ministers issued a joint statement seeking a new diplomatic solution.

They collectively called on Tehran to refrain from any escalatory action following the sanctions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had rejected a US proposal requiring Iran’s entire enriched uranium stockpile.

An eleventh-hour effort by Russia and China to postpone sanctions failed in the Security Council on Friday.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated they had no choice as Iran wasn’t complying with obligations.

Russia immediately declared it would not enforce the sanctions, considering them completely invalid.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of sabotaging constructive solutions through blackmail.

Iran has consistently maintained that it is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

The sanctions represent a snapback of measures frozen under the 2015 Obama-negotiated nuclear deal.

The United States had already imposed massive sanctions after President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.

Iran recalled its envoys from Britain, France and Germany for consultations on Saturday.

Ordinary Iranians expressed concern about the sanctions’ impact on their already struggling economy.

An Iranian engineer named Dariush predicted the economic situation would worsen significantly.

He noted the exchange rate was already increasing, leading to higher prices for basic goods.

The Iranian rial plunged to a record low against the US dollar on the black market Sunday.

Currency-tracking websites reported the rial trading at approximately 1.12 million per dollar. – AFP