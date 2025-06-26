Strait of Hormuz remains open amid Iran attacks, says ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: The Strait of Hormuz remained open throughout the 12-day attacks on Iran, according to Iranian Ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi.

He emphasised Iran’s commitment to maintaining security in the Persian Gulf, a critical energy trade hub.

“There are no obstacles to movement to and from Hormuz. It remains open. Unfortunately, there is a lot of propaganda,“ Nasrabadi stated during a media briefing at the Iranian embassy on Thursday.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime route for global energy trade, facilitating the daily transit of approximately 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products. Around one-third of the world’s maritime crude oil exports pass through this narrow waterway, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. A significant portion of these shipments supplies Asian markets, particularly China, including Iran’s oil exports.

Despite the attacks, daily life in Iran continued with minimal disruption. Banks remained operational, and public demonstrations against Israel persisted. “They (Israel) want to do damage to us, but the attacks have united the Iranians in the country and around the world,“ Nasrabadi remarked.

The conflict intensified on June 13 when Israel launched coordinated air strikes on Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran. The US further escalated tensions by targeting three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

By June 24, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. However, the attacks had already impacted 12 Iranian provinces, damaged nine hospitals, and claimed over 400 lives.