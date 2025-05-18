KUALA LUMPUR: The family institution, as a key pillar of national development, must continue to be strengthened through sustainable family-oriented policies, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Prime Minister’s wife, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, said the erosion of family values must be addressed to ensure social sustainability and holistic human development.

“The world today is witnessing the family unit shrinking from extended to nuclear families, while neighbourly bonds and community spirit are fading.

“This is why we must revive the spirit of kinship. National policies should always place the family institution as the core of development,” she said at the Bandar Tun Razak Family Day programme in conjunction with Mother’s Day celebration at Taman Tasik Permaisuri here today.

She noted that the theme for the International Day of Families -- Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development -- aligns with the Malaysia MADANI Agenda, which upholds the family as the foundation of a stable, inclusive and prosperous society.

“Under Malaysia MADANI, emphasis is placed on human capital development where strengthening families and communities is key, not just fiscal development,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also called for broader implementation of policies and initiatives to empower women and mothers, including the National Women’s Policy and the Women’s Development Action Plan 2025-2030 led by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

These include entrepreneurship training, healthcare assistance, support for women’s participation in the gig economy and subsidies for HPV screening and mammograms.

Over 500 families participated in today’s event, organised by the Kuala Lumpur National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Bandar Tun Razak MP’s Office.

Among the activities were Zumba sessions, free health screenings, women’s reproductive cancer checks and a cooking competition.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin, LPPKN deputy chairman Juwairiya Zulkifli and director-general Abdul Shukur Abdullah.