Strengthening agriculture sector through TVET for food security

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the strengthening of Malaysia’s agricultural sector through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to curb the nation’s dependence on food imports.

He emphasised that this approach is crucial for achieving food security, particularly in the dairy industry, to meet domestic demand.

As Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Chairman of the National TVET Council, Ahmad Zahid stated that the council is ready to support and collaborate with agricultural training institutions nationwide.

He highlighted the need for high-tech courses, including the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and modern teaching methods, to attract youth participation.

“Learning should comprise only 30% classroom sessions, with the remaining 70% conducted in the field to provide hands-on agricultural exposure,“ he said during a press conference after launching the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation’s (PKPS) Ehsan Dairy Farm project.

Ahmad Zahid also proposed premium salaries for TVET graduates in agriculture, suggesting that they should earn significantly more than the minimum wage of RM1,700 to make the sector more appealing.

Graduates with a Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level Three could earn at least RM3,000 monthly, while those with SKM Level Five qualifications, equivalent to a diploma, could command salaries of up to RM5,000.

He described the Ehsan Dairy Farm as a transformative initiative for PKPS, aimed at boosting local dairy production and reducing Malaysia’s heavy reliance on imports.

Malaysia currently imports 94.7% of its dairy needs, costing RM4.6 million annually.

The farm, set to operate by early 2026, will span 16.7 hectares at the Sungai Tengi PKPS Farm and house over 1,200 high-quality Jersey-Holstein Friesian dairy cows imported from Australia.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and PKPS Group CEO Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi were also present at the event. – Bernama