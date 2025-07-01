Strict enforcement of Act 852 crucial to curb teen vaping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is intensifying enforcement and education efforts to combat the rising trend of vaping among teenagers, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni announced today.

Speaking at the 2025 Harm Reduction Roundtable Conference, Lukanisman stressed the government’s commitment to enforcing the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852). The law strictly prohibits the sale of vape and cigarette products to individuals under 18.

“There has been pressure from industry players to relax regulations, including product display rules and shelf closures during inspections. However, the Federal government remains firm on Act 852 to prevent underage sales,” he said.

The ministry is currently prioritizing enforcement against illegal sales and misleading advertisements while educating both traders and consumers. Lukanisman highlighted ongoing awareness programs in schools, universities, and communities to address nicotine addiction among youth.

He also revealed that Kedah and Terengganu have proposed banning vape sales or withholding licenses for vape outlets. “The ministry is open to a full ban if supported by scientific evidence and public backing,” he added.

Furthermore, tax revenue from vape sales will be reinvested into healthcare, as announced by the Prime Minister in Parliament.