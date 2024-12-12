Strict penalties needed to curb unethical use of drones

PETALING JAYA: The unethical use of drones could hinder the growth and development of its technology in Malaysia, said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Sports Innovation and Technology Centre deputy director Dr Jaysuman Pusppanathan.

He was commenting on the Nov 26 statement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who said 55 cases were detected this year where drones were used to smuggle drugs into detention centres.

While Saifuddin said none of the attempts were successful, the use of drones for criminal purposes remains a serious concern.

As of June, Sirim data indicated that there are 155,995 registered drone operators in Malaysia.

Jaysuman said the improper use of drones could stall the advancement of its transformative technology in the country, despite its immense potential.

“Drones are highly beneficial to Malaysia’s economy, as they can support many sectors, including agriculture, logistics, disaster management, and more.

“However, like any powerful technology, drones can be misused for illegal activities, such as drug smuggling and invasion of privacy.

“If these issues are not addressed with proper values, strict penalties should be considered by authorities. Failing this, the growth of drone technology, talent development, and education in the field would be hampered.”

Recently, the Fire and Rescue Department deployed drone units to assist in monitoring the monsoon floods in Terengganu.

Its air division director Datuk Norazam Khamis said drone technology is particularly effective for monitoring flood developments from the air, especially in rural areas and locations near rivers.

Jaysuman said drones provide numerous benefits, which can ease operations and save lives.

“When used responsibly, drones can drive Malaysia’s advancement in many areas. They have proven to be a game-changer and offer innovative solutions to complex challenges. Drones not only save cost and time, but also boost productivity, enhance safety, and create new opportunities.”

On June 3, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) announced that all commercial and recreational drones must be registered under the upcoming unmanned aircraft system Traffic Management.

The system will be set up by the fourth quarter of 2025 and mandate a drone to be registered and permission granted before it is flown. The move aims to regulate drone operations, prevent trespassing into restricted airspace, and ensure compliance.

Their registration allows authorities to track ownership, enforce compliance, and prevent criminal activities such as illegal surveillance and airspace violations.

Any misconduct on the usage of drones without CAAM’s authorisation could result in fines of up to RM50,000, three years imprisonment, or both, while corporations could face fines of up to RM100,000.

Sunway University wireless communication specialist Prof Dr Rosdiadee Nordin said current drone regulations are sufficient, and mandatory registration represents a positive step towards safer airspace operations.

“Recreational users must understand that their drones share airspace with commercial aircraft, and flying at certain elevations is prohibited because it poses risks to passenger safety.

“The primary goal of airspace regulations is to ensure public safety. Mandatory registration is a necessary step towards ensuring safer skies for all.”

Jaysuman, who is also a drone sports enthusiast, said he is optimistic about the future of drone usage in Malaysia and envisions a harmonious blend of innovation, regulation, and collaboration among all to drive creativity and foster a thriving drone ecosystem in Malaysia.

He said while mandatory registration improves airspace safety, it should be paired with initiatives that support the drone industry’s growth and build public trust.

“When the public sees that drone operations are well managed and secure, it fosters trust and acceptance, creating a supportive environment for the industry to thrive. With a unified approach, Malaysia can unlock the full potential of drone technology while ensuring its safe and ethical use for the benefit of all.”