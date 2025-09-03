KUALA LUMPUR: A stroke patient in Bandar Baru Balok in Kuantan, Pahang received a donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a gesture of concern for the needy.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited the patient, Kamaruzaman Othman, said he is now completely dependent on family members after suffering a stroke and is bedridden due to the disease.

“In the past, he worked hard to support his family, but the stroke changed everything — he is unable to to work thus losing his source of income and his movement is limited.

“Today, I had the opportunity to visit him and present a donation from the Prime Minister as a sign of support for his family,“ he said in a statement via his Facebook.

Ahmad Farhan said that although life can change unexpectedly, Kamaruzaman is not fighting alone.

“We pray that he will continue to be given strength and be blessed with aafiyah by Allah SWT,“ he said.