Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Scotia Sea, no tsunami threat

KUALA LUMPUR: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Scotia Sea earlier today. The tremor occurred at 4.32 pm local time, with its epicentre located 3,152 km southeast of Puerto Montt, Chile.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported the quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. Despite its strength, authorities confirmed no tsunami threat to Malaysia or surrounding regions.

Earthquakes in the Scotia Sea are not uncommon due to its position along tectonic plate boundaries. However, this event serves as a reminder of the region’s seismic activity. MetMalaysia continues to monitor the situation but assures the public of minimal risk to Malaysian shores.