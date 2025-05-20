KUALA LUMPUR: An 11-year-old Rohingya girl has gone missing after being swept away by strong currents in a drain in front of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) Hall in Kampung Cheras Baru yesterday.

Ampang Jaya Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said police received information about the incident at 6.07 pm via the District Control Centre of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters.

“Upon receiving the report, police and the fire and rescue department personnel were dispatched to the scene and were informed that two girls had fallen into the drain but one of the girls, a 10-year-old Rohingya, was rescued by members of the public,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that a rescue team was conducting search and rescue operations for the second missing Rohingya child, together with the Ampang Jaya police and firefighters from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station.

“The search and rescue operation was called off at 10.30 pm due to darkness and rain, and will resume tomorrow at 8 am,“ he said.

Mohd Azam urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police to assist with the investigation.