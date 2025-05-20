Trendy Retail Brand OH!SOME Launches First Singapore Store at Suntec City Mall

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - OH!SOME, the trendy retail brand popular in Southeast Asia, has officially opened its doors at Suntec City Mall. Known for its stylish and carefully curated global selections, OH!SOME is now introducing four specially themed zones featuring a handpicked collection of lifestyle products from around the world. The store introduces an engaging and effortless way to shop for a varietyThis is no ordinary retail store — OH!SOME transforms shopping into a journey of discovery, where every aisle is packed with possibilities. From anime collectibles to travel essentials, creative DIY kits, Disney and anime merchandise, and unique gifts, the store brings a fresh and dynamic shopping experience to Singapore.

“Leisurely browsing and efficiently checking off a shopping list should never feel like a compromise. OH!SOME is designed to let visitors explore lifestyle products at their own pace while effortlessly finding what they need,“ said an OH!SOME representative. “With clearly defined zones, the store encourages shoppers to discover new experiences and possibilities in daily life.”

Highlights of OH!SOME Store

1. An Anime Collectibles Paradise

OH!SOME’s Anime Collectibles Zone features an extensive selection of merchandise from fan-favorite titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Haikyu!!, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Kamisama Kiss. The zone offers collectible pins, blind boxes, ita-bags, and more, catering to anime enthusiasts and collectors.

2. Travel Smarter with Must-Have Essentials

The Travel Zone simplifies pre-trip preparation with a curated selection of travel essentials. The collection includes viral travel favorites such as ergonomic neck pillows, sleep masks, UV-protective sunscreens, space-saving toiletries, and beauty products. Designed to eliminate packing stress, this zone ensures travelers have everything they need for a comfortable and stylish journey.

3. Unique and Thoughtful Gifts

The Gifting Zone offers a wide range of options for those seeking unique presents. From Disney-themed preserved floral arrangements to quirky Crayon Shinchan and Doraemon collectibles, the zone provides gift ideas for all occasions. Premium wrapping services and greeting cards are also available, ensuring a complete gifting solution.

4. A Creative DIY Zone

The DIY Zone is designed for creative minds, featuring materials and kits from top stationery brands in Japan, Korea, and China. Wool felting kits, bead jewelry components, modeling clays, and journaling supplies provide inspiration for craft enthusiasts. The hands-on nature of the zone allows shoppers to explore and evaluate materials before making a purchase.

5. Exclusive Disney Magic

Exclusive Disney merchandise is available throughout the store, with collections featuring beloved characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Toy Story’s Buzz and Woody. These iconic products add a touch of nostalgia and magic to the shopping experience.

In the store, there are also Mofusand exclusives and early-release Lilo & Stitch collectibles ahead of the upcoming live-action film, creating excitement for fans seeking rare and exclusive items.

A Must-Visit Destination

With over 110 stores worldwide, including popular locations in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, OH!SOME is gaining popularity as a brand known for trendy, high-quality lifestyle retail. The Suntec City store marks the brand’s first step into Singapore and has already created buzz as a must-visit destination for shoppers of all ages.

The expansion continues with a second Singapore location, set to open at TAMPINES 1 on May 23, further solidifying OH!SOME’s presence in the local market.

Store Details

Location: #02-724/725/726/727 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

The Suntec City store is now open, offering a vibrant retail experience that invites visitors to explore and discover products that inspire creativity, enhance travel, and simplify daily life.

Hashtag: #OH!SOME

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.