Strong families vital for national education success says Nancy

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development emphasises that strong family units are essential for the success of Malaysia’s education system.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that families play a crucial role in ensuring children’s holistic development.

She proposed closer collaboration between the Kuching District Education Office and her ministry to introduce family and parenting support programmes in schools.

Nancy highlighted that in Santubong alone, there are 26 schools, comprising seven secondary and 19 primary institutions.

“Through the P193 Parliamentary Service Centre, my team continues to work closely with the Ministry of Education and the Sarawak State Education Department to ensure basic infrastructure and learning support are provided,” she said.

She made these remarks at the 2024 Excellent Service Award Ceremony organised by the Kuching District Education Office.

The ministry is also ramping up efforts to assist students from low-income B40 families.

Initiatives include supplying school essentials, scholarships, motivational programmes, digital literacy training, and strengthening STEM education.

“We want our children to be knowledgeable, competitive, and resilient in today’s challenging world,” Nancy added.

A total of 414 educators and support staff were recognised at the ceremony for their outstanding contributions. - Bernama