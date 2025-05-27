KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing volatility in global affairs demands stronger international cooperation, particularly among nations in the Global South, said world-renowned economist Prof Jeffrey D. Sachs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit here today, Sachs urged countries to enhance strategic partnerships and resist unilateralism.

Citing China’s approach in managing its complex relationship with the United States, particularly in regard to President Donald Trump’s massive tariff, he said Beijing had acted with restraint and strategic foresight in response.

He also commended the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, describing it as a symbol of multilateral resilience.

However, Sachs, a professor at Columbia University and President of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Solutions Network, cautioned that unpredictability remains a significant concern.

He said China must prepare by diversifying its economic ties, especially with ASEAN and the GCC.

“It’s a clear signal that China places high priority on its relations with ASEAN and the GCC. These are major trade and diplomatic partners,” he said.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, hosted by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, brought together ASEAN leaders and their counterparts from the Gulf nations and China to deepen political, economic and strategic cooperation amid rising global tensions.

The two summits were held today, after yesterday’s 46th ASEAN Summit, which was staged under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.