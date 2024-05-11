Stronger integrity vital for sustainable growth - DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Stronger integrity across all sectors including government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and individuals is essential for ensuring accountability and promoting sustainable national growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He emphasised the critical need to uphold principles such as good governance, sound practices, and transparency, which serve as the foundation for the nation’s development.

“We are discussing integrity at all levels, but it must begin at home. Integrity starts within the family, and from there, we hope to cultivate good practices and values that will extend to the community and all organisations,” he said during the launch of Integrity Month here today.

The MADANI government remains committed to enhancing institutional governance, focusing on addressing concerns related to corporate accountability and transparency in both public and private sectors.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) to conduct an internal audit following a significant RM43.9 million investment loss in FashionValet Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Fadillah stressed the need to strengthen the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) as an expert centre that provides guidance and support to government agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations to ensure consistent and effective integrity practices.

In his speech at the event, he said that it is time to expand IIM’s role as the primary reference centre for integrity at the national level.

“In line with the MADANI government’s policies, which prioritise transparency, accountability, and good governance, IIM’s role must be clearly enhanced.

“As an institution that has long championed integrity principles, IIM should continue to lead in implementing government policies, especially in governance reform, corruption prevention, and improving accountability across all sectors,” he said.

Fadillah expressed confidence in IIM’s potential to become a nationally and internationally recognised reference centre for integrity. The government will ensure that the necessary resources and personnel are provided to maximize the effectiveness of this institution.

In addition, Fadillah said with IIM’s two decades of experience in addressing integrity issues, there is strong confidence in its capacity to develop into a comprehensive centre for integrity research and development, offering training modules, research, and advisory services to all who require assistance.

Also present at the event were the Chief Secretary to the Government and IIM chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Auditor- General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, secretaries-general and senior officials from both the federal and state governments.

The launch of National Integrity Month is organised by IIM as the main agency driving the MADANI government’s initiatives to promote integrity and good governance in the country.

This year’s National Integrity Month, themed ‘Teguh Integriti, Kukuh Pertiwi,‘ seeks to enhance the value of our nation through a strengthened commitment to integrity, governance, and effective management. The initiative aims to position Malaysia as a country recognised for its high standards of integrity and its resolute stance against corruption.

To raise awareness and cultivate a culture of integrity, governance, and effective management at the national level, a series of engaging activities are scheduled for National Integrity Month 2024. These events include the Integrity Street Theater Competition (Oct 25-27), the National Forum on Islamic Affairs (Nov 7), and the National Integrity Month Friday Sermon, commencing on Nov 8.

In addition, events such as the National Convention of Corporate Integrity System (Nov 21), the Appreciation Night for IIM’s 20th Anniversary (Nov 28), and an exhibition by IIM in collaboration with the public and private sectors will be held throughout this month.