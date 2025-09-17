Student exchange programmes boost bilateral relations, says Malaysian envoy

JAKARTA: Student exchange programmes between Malaysia and other countries significantly enhance bilateral relations through cultural and academic exchanges.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin stated that these initiatives provide valuable international exposure while fostering mutual understanding.

He explained that such programmes allow students to become informal ambassadors who promote their home countries abroad.

“This student exchange is crucial because they are the next generation, and we hope that through activities like this, they can gain experience and understand the culture and way of thinking of people from other countries,“ he said.

The ambassador made these remarks after meeting with the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail at the Malaysian Embassy.

The Raja Muda, who serves as Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis, visited alongside Raja Puan Muda Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin noted that 1,175 Malaysian students are currently studying in Indonesia across various disciplines including veterinary science and dentistry.

He expressed gratitude for the royal couple’s attention to the welfare of Malaysian students and professionals living in Indonesia.

“Hopefully, with this visit, the strong relationship that has been established will continue to be strengthened for mutual benefit,“ he added.

The ambassador highlighted that academic tours like the UniMAP delegation’s visit provide excellent cultural exposure for students.

He described the embassy’s recent Malaysia Day celebrations with both the Malaysian community and university delegation as particularly meaningful.

The embassy also briefed students on its role in promoting and protecting Malaysian interests while strengthening bilateral relations with Indonesia. – Bernama