JERTIH: A student of Sekolah Menengah Semarak in Pasir Putih, Kelantan died while two others were seriously injured when their car was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive (4WD) in an accident on Jalan Bukit Jeruk-Benting Lintang near Kampung Bukit Jeruk here today.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said police received a report about the accident at 1.10 pm involving the male victim, Muhammad Nazriel Nu’man Mat Nawi, 17, who died at the scene.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a Toyota Hilux, driven by a man accompanied by his wife and two children from Kampung Bukit Jeruk, lost control after hitting a bump in the road and veered into the opposite lane, before apparently hitting the left rear part of the oncoming Honda Accord carrying the secondary school student and three of his friends,” he said in a statement today.

Azamuddin added that the victim, who was seated in the back left passenger seat of the car, died and was sent to the Forensic Unit of Besut Hospital for an autopsy. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.