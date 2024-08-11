Student killed when hit by construction materials

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 17-year-old student was killed when some construction materials he was carrying fell on him in an incident at a shop lot in a shopping centre here last Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Office of the Terengganu Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) stated that the incident occurred at about 4.30pm when the student, who was working part-time, was carrying building materials on a modified trolley to the shop lot that was being renovated.

“However, the trolley broke causing the building materials to fall and hit the victim,” it said.

ALSO READ: DOSH issues stop-work order after forklift operator killed in accident

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“The JKKP attended the shopping centre yesterday to conduct further investigations,“ according to the statement.

According to DOSH, its officers went to the scene yesterday to investigate and the department has also issued a Notice of Prohibition (NOP) to the contractor concerned for failing to provide safe methods for unloading and moving goods, resulting in a fatal accident.

ALSO READ: Penang DOSH: Employer of lift maintenance worker killed in accident facing legal action

It said the department takes a serious view of accidents at workplaces and expressed the need for effective risk control measures to be taken to reduce the risk of workplace accidents.