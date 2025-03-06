PETALING JAYA: A warden at a tahfiz centre who previously slapped a student for eating bread without permission was fined RM1,200 by the Kemaman Magistrates’ Court today.

Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin handed down the sentence after the accused, Mohd Norzaizhul Zainudin, pleaded guilty to the charges read out in court, Kosmo reported.

The 41-year-old was charged with slapping the victim on both the left and right sides of the face, causing injury.

The incident reportedly took place at the tahfiz centre in Kemaman at 3.45pm on 26 April this year.

The accused was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for assault which carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi, while the accused was represented by lawyer Masliela Ismail.

Kemaman district police chief, Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli, previously stated that the 16-year-old student was slapped for breaking the rules by eating bread that had been set aside for breakfast the following day.

The student was admitted to Kemaman Hospital for further treatment.

On April 27, the student lodged a police report at the Kemaman district police headquarters at 9.50am.

The accused was reportedly appointed as a warden at the tahfiz centre in December 2024.