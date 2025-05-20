PETALING JAYA: A 16-year-old student from a tahfiz centre in Kemaman claims he was slapped by a warden for eating bread without permission, resulting in injuries to his left forehead.

The incident allegedly took place at 3.45pm on April 26 in the hostel room of the centre.

Kemaman District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd. Razi Rosli, said the victim claimed he was slapped for breaking the rules eating bread kept for the next day’s breakfast without approval.

“The bread he ate was part of a loaf that was still in its packaging and had been placed in the food storage area of the tahfiz centre,” he told Kosmo.

The student lodged a police report at the Kemaman District Police Headquarters at 9.50am on April 27.

He was later admitted to Kemaman Hospital for treatment.

“The initial medical examination report on the victim has been obtained. The statement of the warden involved has also been recorded.

“Preliminary investigation shows the suspect, aged 41, was only appointed as a warden at the tahfiz centre in December last year,” he stated.