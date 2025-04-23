KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said the study on installing sensors at light rail transit (LRT) stations is expected to be completed within the next two to three months.

Prasarana’s president and group chief executive officer, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, said the sensors are being developed to alert authorities if anyone tries to enter the restricted safety zone.

He added that these sensors are expected to be implemented this year, provided the study is completed within the planned timeframe.

“We are currently conducting a study, and only once it is completed will we decide when to begin the sensor installation process.

“This matter requires a more in-depth study, so we will complete the study first before determining the timeline and refining the cost involved,” he said.

He told reporters this at a Prasarana event to strengthen efforts to develop the future workforce in line with the national TVET policy agenda, held at Menara Prasarana, Petaling Jaya today.

Mohd Azharuddin was responding to a question on the progress of sensor installation at LRT stations following the tragic incident involving a man with disabilities who died after falling onto the tracks and being struck by a train at the Titiwangsa LRT Station on Feb 22.

On March 31, he said that Prasarana would introduce additional safety measures at LRT stations by installing sensors beyond the designated safe zone and a long-term solution of installing platform screen doors similar to those at MRT stations.