Subang Air Base remains vital for defence and humanitarian missions

SUBANG: The Subang Air Base continues serving as Malaysia’s strategic backbone by maintaining the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s critical airlift capability for defence and humanitarian missions.

RMAF Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris stated the base has been the nation’s primary hub for strategic transport aircraft including the A400M and C130 throughout its 40-year history.

He explained that Subang Air Base serves as the central preparation point whenever transport missions are required for humanitarian aid delivery or domestic security operations.

“Aircraft are deployed and personnel mobilised from here to carry out their duties,” he told reporters after officiating the RMAF Open Day celebrating the base’s 40th anniversary.

Muhamad Norazlan revealed the base handles logistical flights almost every week including disaster relief operations and field hospital deployments.

He confirmed logistics missions occur at least twice weekly excluding special assignments conducted alongside army and navy forces.

“Its role is crucial, as almost all transport missions originate from Subang,” the RMAF chief emphasised.

Muhamad Norazlan stressed the base remains highly relevant despite its age due to its strategic location near the capital and suitable aircraft stationed there.

He described the facility as a national strategic asset serving both as an operational hub and second home for readily deployable personnel.

Subang Air Base Commander Brigadier General Yusri Jamari said the Open Day allowed public viewing of RMAF capabilities through direct interaction with personnel.

Visitor numbers reached 30,000 on the first day with total attendance expected to hit 50,000 over the two-day event.

Yusri highlighted the event’s importance in showcasing defence assets while emphasising the base’s national security role.

“The people must understand that safeguarding the nation is not the sole responsibility of the RMAF, it is a shared mandate for all Malaysians,” he stated.

Subang Air Base was established in 1985 on a former oil palm plantation opposite Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. – Bernama