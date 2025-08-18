Subang Jaya murder suspect known to victim, police confirm

SUBANG JAYA: The suspect in the murder of a female student found hanging from a ceiling fan in her family home is believed to be someone known to the victim.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat stated no valuables were reported missing from the scene.

“Police have recorded statements from 12 individuals to investigate the motive behind the incident involving the student in her 20s,” he said in a statement.

The victim’s father discovered her body in the upstairs living room at around 11.55 am on Thursday.

A post-mortem at Serdang Hospital confirmed death resulted from bleeding around the hyoid bone, with injuries consistent with manual strangulation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama