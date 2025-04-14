Submissions for senior cop murder case on July 16

IPOH: The High Court here today fixed three days, from July 16 to 18, to hear submissions from both the prosecution and the defence in the case of senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, two years ago.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, when contacted, said the dates were fixed by High Court deputy registrar Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusuf during a case management held via Zoom this morning.

Also present during today’s proceeding were DPP M. Mognaraj and defence counsel Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

On Jan 17, Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet had set April 14 for a case mention via Zoom to determine the dates for oral submissions before the court decides whether to acquit Mohd Nazri, 45, of the charge or order him to enter his defence.

Mohd Nazri is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati here between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm, on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.