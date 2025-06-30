Subsidised LPG cylinders for F&B micro traders continue with rakyat prices

KOTA KINABALU: Micro and small traders in the food and beverage sector will retain access to subsidised LPG cylinders as long as they maintain affordable prices for consumers, assured the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, clarified that vendors providing reasonably priced services need not worry about losing subsidies.

This assurance comes as part of amendments to the Supply Control Regulations (Amendment) 2021 (PPKB (Amendment) 2021). Feedback sessions on the proposal will run from tomorrow until October 31, when Op Gasak concludes.

“Unlike the previous regulation, which restricted subsidised LPG cylinder use to 42kg at any time, the new amendment considers the needs of micro and small F&B traders,“ Armizan said during a press conference.

He added that the amendment also introduces stricter control mechanisms to prevent subsidy misuse, including smuggling and misappropriation.

Earlier, Armizan met with Sabah F&B trader associations to gather input on the proposed changes.

He stressed that feedback from small traders is vital for effective risk management to curb subsidy leaks.

The minister highlighted cases where subsidised LPG was bought in bulk, with portions diverted for resale at higher prices.

“We must establish stronger controls,“ he said, urging trader associations to submit proposals directly to the ministry.

A technical committee will also review “rakyat prices” for consumers, using cost-of-living data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia as a benchmark.

Separately, Armizan addressed recent price hikes by ice manufacturers and frozen food producers in Peninsular Malaysia, demanding explanations for the increases.

“We will assess whether these changes comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act,“ he said.