Subsidised rice supply distributed in Perlis for targeted groups

KANGAR: About 30 tonnes of subsidised local white rice (BPT) delivered to Perlis last Saturday are being distributed in stages to licenced provision shops and supermarkets in the state for sale to targeted groups.

State Agriculture, Plantation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Razali Saad said the rice is specifically allocated for the poor and B40 group, with purchases limited to two bags per household to ensure fair distribution.

“We urge the public not to panic buy and to purchase as usual so that the supply can be enjoyed equally by those who truly need it,“ he told reporters after checking on the rice supply at a supermarket here today.

On Feb 25, Padi and Rice Regulatory Division director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd, reportedly said that the subsidised BPT, priced at RM26 for a 10kg pack, would be available from March 1, targeting 400,000 poor households, including 77,000 hardcore poor households nationwide.

Razali said 10 premises, including grocery stores and supermarkets in the state, have so far received the rice supply.

He added that a special task force involving relevant agencies has been set up to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to ensure the supply reaches the intended recipients.

“This rice is exclusively for the B40 group and the poor, not for traders. Control measures, including the use of barcodes, have been implemented to ensure only eligible recipients benefit from the programme,“ he said.

He added that the monthly rice supply to Perlis will be adjusted according to current demand.