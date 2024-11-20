Sufficient fish supply despite 10% decrease in landings during monsoon - Fisheries Dept

GEORGE TOWN: The Fisheries Department expects a 10 per cent decrease in fish supplies in the East Coast states as fish landings will reduce during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) period.

Its director-general, Datuk Adnan Hussain said his department has taken early and proactive steps to ensure the stability of fish supplies throughout the MTL from this November to March next year.

“Indeed, we cannot deny that there will be reductions, but they will only affect the East Coast, whereas on the West Coast, such as in Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Perak, activities (like fishing) at sea and others can still be carried out as usual,“ he told reporters here today.

“Therefore, we expect the shortage of fish supplies in the East Coast to be compensated by fish supplies in the West Coast and through aquaculture activities, including marine fish such as barramundi, grouper, golden pomfret, and also our freshwater fish such as catfish, tilapia and patin.”

Adnan was met after officiating the Tunku Abdul Rahman Aquarium (AkuaTAR) facelift ceremony at the Fisheries Research Institute (IPP) in Batu Maung here here today.

Adnan said his team guarantees sufficient fish supplies throughout the MTL although there will be a slight increase in retail fish prices, and his side is also taking several steps to stabilise it.

He said that in addition, they have also made preparations to store frozen fish to face the MTL, and the storage serves as a buffer stock to ensure a sufficient supply of fish throughout the monsoon season.

“If we take into consideration the boat numbers then they are more numerous boats on the West Coast, and we expect the production shortfall to be around 10 per cent compared to the East Coast production, and it only involves November to March. Actually, that figure is not significant based on our assumptions and observations. InsyaAllah, it can be compensated by activities on the West Coast and also aquaculture.”

“Meanwhile, the fish buffer stock is sufficient, and there are other agencies also producing frozen fish stock, so the public need not worry because the supply will remain stable. Moreover, the Fisheries Department has been monitoring and making thorough preparations from the beginning,“ he said.

He said the country’s overall marine fish production remains stable at around 1.2 million tonnes each year despite the MTL.

Meanwhile, Adnan advised fishermen of small fishing vessels not to go out to sea if the weather conditions are uncertain throughout the MTL, and to always follow the weather updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

He said that in terms of assistance, especially for small boat fishermen affected by not being able to go out to sea, the government has provided several support measures, including living allowances to ease their burden.

“We advise fishermen to prioritise their safety and monitor weather forecasts before going out to sea, and to take advantage of this Northeast Monsoon period to repair fishing equipment or engage in additional activities to earn income,“ he added.