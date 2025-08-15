Sultan Ibrahim meets public at Dusun Panti R&R during Mersing trip

MERSING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, engaged warmly with the public during a stop at Dusun Panti Rest and Service Area (R&R) today.

The visit was shared on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, detailing his breakfast stop while travelling to Mersing.

“With great graciousness, His Majesty also took the opportunity to pose for a photograph with a family who had recently celebrated the birth of a child,“ the post stated.

A photograph capturing the moment was included in the Facebook update.

The interaction highlighted Sultan Ibrahim’s approachable nature as he mingled with visitors at the highway rest stop.

The Dusun Panti R&R serves as a popular break point for travellers along the Kota Tinggi-Mersing Highway. - Bernama