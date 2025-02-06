Sultan Ibrahim’s wise reign: Symbol of compassion, national unity - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the wise and just reign of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as a lasting symbol of the greatness and unity of the country.

“The decrees by His Majesty have consistently served as a noble guide for the MADANI Government in formulating policies and carrying out its responsibilities, upholding the aspirations of the people and ensuring that the well-being of all segments of society is preserved and uplifted,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony to present federal awards, stars and medals by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara today

In attendance was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Present at the ceremony were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dewan Rakyat SpeakerTan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and members of the Cabinet.

In congratulating Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday, Anwar said he and all the Malaysian people prayed for His Majesty, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, as well as the entire Royal Family to be blessed with long-lasting health and to always be under the protection and blessings of Allah SWT.

He also expressed the people’s unwavering loyalty to His Majesty.