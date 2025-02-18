Sultan Ibrahim undergoes successful treatment abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has successfully undergone conservative treatment for musculoskeletal pain abroad and is expected to return to Malaysia this Friday (Feb 21).

This was announced in a statement from Istana Negara today, shared via the official Facebook account of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

According to the statement, the pain resulted from intensive military training and His Majesty’s active lifestyle in his youth, particularly his passion for polo.

“Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah express their sincere appreciation to all Malaysians who have performed hajat prayers and continuously prayed for His Majesty’s health,“ the statement said.

On Feb 7, Istana Negara said in a statement that His Majesty had travelled abroad for medical treatment.

Accompanying His Majesty were Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.