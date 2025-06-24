KUALA NERUS: Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu today graced the Proclamation Ceremony and Asia-Pacific Heritage Seminar on the Royal Correspondence of Baginda Omar at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).

Also in attendance were the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail, Tengku Sri Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Muhammad Mu’az, Tengku Puteri Utama Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Nadhirah Zahrah, and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Fatimatuz Zahra.

The royal entourage was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy.

In her opening address, Saraswathy highlighted that Sultan Omar Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, the 9th Sultan of Terengganu, ruled from 1839 to 1876 and authored a series of private letters that shed light on the state’s administration, diplomacy, and trade with foreign powers including Riau-Lingga, Siam, and the British, during the 19th century.

“A total of 56 manuscripts or private letters by Sultan Omar are preserved by the National Archives of Malaysia. These documents serve as a valuable national treasure.

“The collection was originally compiled by Syeikh Ulama Tok Ku Tuan Besar Paduka Indera Engku Syed Seri Perdana Engku Muhammad, a prominent diplomat and administrator during Sultan Baginda Omar’s reign.

“The letters were passed down through his descendants before being handed over to the National Archives in 1992 for permanent safekeeping,” she said.

Saraswathy said that the Royal Correspondence of Baginda Omar were designated a National Heritage document on Sept 30, 2010, by the Department of National Heritage, and more recently, on May 8, 2024, were inscribed as a regional documentary heritage by UNESCO’s Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP).

She said the National Archives had carried out preservation and conservation work on the original documents, which are now stored in a specially controlled repository in Kuala Lumpur.

“In early 2024, digitisation efforts were undertaken to ensure long-term access. These documents not only reflect Sultan Omar’s wisdom in state governance but also his efforts in enhancing trade and diplomatic relations with foreign powers,” she said.

Saraswathy affirmed that the National Archives would continue its role in safeguarding the nation’s documentary heritage.