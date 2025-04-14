KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government must strengthen its relationship and enhance cooperation with the Federal Government to ensure the effective implementation of policies and development initiatives, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin said.

His Royal Highness said this is also crucial for safeguarding the people’s well-being and driving economic growth.

Sultan Mizan also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for approving RM13.56 billion through 408 development projects in Terengganu under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The Sultan said the implementation of these projects brings significant benefits to the people of Terengganu, including improved infrastructure and enhanced community competitiveness.

“Therefore, I urge the state government to intensify its efforts and plan strategically to ensure that all projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) are successfully carried out.

“To realise this, the state must maintain strong ties and close collaboration with the Federal Government to ensure policy and development goals are achieved effectively,” His Royal Highness said when opening the Third Meeting of the 15th Terengganu State Legislative Assembly here today.

Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan and Tengku Muhammad Muaz Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mizan said Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 presents a golden opportunity for Terengganu to showcase its beauty and unique tourism offerings to international visitors and delegates.

His Royal Highness was also confident that the ASEAN Solidarity Cycling Tour 2025, held under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community cluster in August, would elevate Terengganu’s status as a top tourist destination and bolster regional cooperation.

Sultan Mizan said Terengganu recorded an impressive tourism performance in 2024, receiving 7.8 million tourists, well above its original target of 4.5 million.

Looking ahead to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, His Royal Highness said various tourism events have been planned, with a focus on strengthening and maintaining tourism products.

“These efforts are crucial to ensure that Terengganu remains a premier tourism destination that is not only attractive but also internationally competitive,” he said.

Therefore, Sultan Mizan hoped that the state government will develop more innovative and competitive tourism products and ensure iconic locations such as Pasar Payang are well maintained.

The Sultan also called for a renewed focus on agriculture and agro-based industries through the launch of the Terengganu Strategic Agriculture Plan 2024–2030, particularly the expansion of commercial-scale projects for various commodities.

His Royal Highness also wants the state government to continue engaging proactively with global stakeholders to expand the green technology industry, including building on its solar energy capacity, which exceeded 333 Megawatt peak (MWp) with investments amounting to RM1 billion from 14 investor companies as of December 2024.

Also, Sultan Mizan urged the State to redouble efforts to attract more investors to explore Terengganu’s economic potential, especially with upgrades underway at the East Wharf of Kemaman Port.

“With a larger wharf, improved equipment and more strategic rail connections, Kemaman Port can support future cargo growth, contributing to economic development and enhancing the competitiveness of Malaysia’s maritime industry,” His Royal Highness said.