Sultan Nazrin attends Perak National Month 2025 student patriotism event

IPOH: Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak attended the state-level National Month 2025 patriotism event at the Banquet Hall of the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

The Sultan was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

They were escorted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

The event featured competitions including elocution, essay writing, poetry, caricature drawing, and poster drawing.

Activities such as choral speaking and oral rhyming were also part of the programme.

The event aimed to foster national identity and loyalty to King and Country among students.

Winners of the contests performed and received prizes from Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara.

Sultan Nazrin awarded prizes to upper secondary Malay elocution winner Ifwat Arrafi Mohd Amin from SMK Tun Abd Razak.

He also presented awards to English elocution winner A Sandra Ann from SMK St Bernadette’s Convent.

Other winners in oral rhyming, choral speaking, and choir categories were also honoured.

Tuanku Zara gave prizes to winners of essay and poetry writing, poster drawing, and caricature drawing contests.

Their Royal Highnesses later viewed an exhibition of paintings and caricatures.

The event concluded at 10.30 pm. - Bernama