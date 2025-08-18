South Korea and US launch annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military drills

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States commenced their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises on 18 August, incorporating real-world threat scenarios and combat lessons from modern conflicts.

The drills will run until 28 August, involving approximately 18,000 South Korean troops and a similar number of US personnel, matching last year’s participation levels.

While the overall scale remains comparable to 2024, around half of the planned 40 field training exercises have been postponed to September due to weather conditions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff cited meteorological factors for the adjustments but also considered potential reactions from North Korea, which historically opposes such drills.

Both Seoul and Washington reiterated that the exercises primarily focus on refining responses to threats posed by North Korea.

North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol previously condemned the drills as “provocative actions” on 10 August, warning of serious consequences.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises aim to enhance coordination and readiness between the two allies amid ongoing regional tensions. – Bernama-Sputnik