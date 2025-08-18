Site supervisor denies RM2 million money laundering charge in Seremban court

SEREMBAN: A site supervisor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to transferring RM2 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Law Tuan Hai, 62, made the plea before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

He was charged with receiving RM2 million from a law firm’s account by deceiving a 54-year-old man.

The money was transferred after he allegedly misled the victim into believing he owned a property in Mukim Tebong, Tampin.

The offence falls under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The alleged crime occurred at a Bahau bank branch between Oct 27 and 31, 2023.

If convicted, Law faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of RM5 million or five times the illegal proceeds.

He was granted RM30,000 bail with one surety and must report monthly to the police.

The court also ordered him to surrender his passport and avoid witness interference.

Judge Mohamad Kamil directed the case to be transferred to the Melaka Sessions Court.

The case will be heard alongside another cheating charge involving the same amount.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy represented the prosecution.

Lawyer Low Huey Theng defended Law in court.

The next mention is set for Sept 2 at the Melaka Sessions Court. - Bernama