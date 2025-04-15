Sultan Nazrin graces opening of Perak state assembly sitting

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the official opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 15th Perak State Legislative Assembly at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Also in attendance was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

The royal couple was received on arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

The ceremony began with the playing of the Perak state anthem and the hoisting of the Sultan’s Personal Standard, followed by Sultan Nazrin’s inspection of the Guard of Honour mounted by three officers and 103 other ranks personnel from the 2nd Division of the Royal Army Engineers Regiment led by Major Mohd Nurul Hasan.

The accompanying brass band was from KD Pelandok, Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut, under the direction of Lieutenant Dya Muhamad Ali Rajaie Nor Mohamed.

The state assembly sitting will commence tomorrow and run until April 22.