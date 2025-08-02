IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the Perak state-level Chinese New Year 2025 celebration at Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Accompanying him were Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Their Royal Highnesss arrived at 11.10 am and were warmly received by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, and other dignitaries.

As part of the festivities, Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara took part in the traditional Yee Sang tossing, symbolising good fortune, unity, and prosperity

The royal couple then joined a luncheon, where they were entertained by a series of vibrant cultural performances, including traditional Chinese dances, drum performances, wushu demonstrations, and Chinese opera. The grand celebration saw an estimated 17,000 attendees.

At the event, Sultan Nazrin presented angpows to 68 orphans and underprivileged children from several care centres, including the Anning Orphanage and Welfare Home, Nurul Iman Orphanage and Welfare Centre, 1 Malaysia Welfare Organisation, Kasih Sayang Ipoh Orphanage, and Berjasa Kinta Children’s Welfare Organisation.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Saarani encouraged the public to use the festive season as an opportunity for self-improvement, talent development, and strengthening unity to build a progressive and harmonious state.

“History has shown that the success of any state or nation is deeply rooted in unity and harmony. Economic prosperity cannot thrive without social stability, especially in a multicultural society like ours,“ he said.

He also reminded that Malaysia’s peace and stability, maintained for over six decades, should never be taken for granted, as it requires continuous effort, understanding, and mutual respect.

“This reminder is especially crucial today as certain elements seek to sow division, manipulate narratives, and stir distrust along racial and religious lines, creating an atmosphere of suspicion among our diverse communities,“ he added.