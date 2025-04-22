Sultan Nazrin launches book honouring MMEA’s 20th anniversary

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today graced the launch of the “Helang Samudera: Perisai Maritim” coffee table book by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The 180-page book, published in conjunction with the agency’s 20th anniversary, reflects the dedication of MMEA as the country’s key institution in safeguarding national maritime security.

The launch was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, his Deputy Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and MMEA Director-General Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah.

In his speech, Saifuddin Nasution described the book’s publication as a meaningful tribute to the nation’s maritime heroes who have risked their lives over two decades to defend the sovereignty of the country’s waters.

“This book is not merely a historical documentation but a valuable treasure that showcases the courage, resilience and dedication of MMEA personnel in addressing cross-border crimes, maritime intrusions and high-risk rescue operations,“ he said as he expressed appreciation for the dedication of MMEA personnel.

He also touched on the acquisition of vessels and helicopters to enhance the agency’s maritime defence and enforcement capabilities.

The MMEA is set to receive a new flagship vessel from Turkiye, the Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS), which is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027.

The MPMS can operate continuously for 30 days and is equipped with modern assets, including four Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC), two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a helicopter landing deck, medical facilities and a detention centre.

Measuring 99 metres in length, the vessel can accommodate a crew of 70 and carry 30 passengers. It will primarily patrol the South China Sea, addressing foreign vessel intrusions and illegal fishing activities. It also aims to combat transnational crimes such as smuggling and human trafficking.

The Home Ministry has also finalised the procurement of four helicopters worth RM600 million for the MMEA.

The coffee table book, published by Universiti Putra Malaysia in collaboration with the National Book Development Foundation, features high-quality visual narratives and real-life operational stories that have never been shared with the public.

To broaden public awareness of MMEA’s role, the book will be distributed to libraries nationwide, including schools and universities.