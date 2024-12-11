Sultan Nazrin launches book on Tun Razak’s legacy and vision for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today launched a book titled Tun Razak: Imagining Malaysia’s Future Through His Lenses, which honours the legacy of Malaysia’s second Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdul Razak, also known as the country’s Father of Development.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim was in attendance.

The book, co-edited by Distinguished Prof Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah, Tan Sri Kamal Salih, Assoc Prof Dr Hafriza Burhanudeen, and Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail, provides a valuable new perspective on Tun Razak’s contributions and highlights the enduring relevance of his policies, decisions, and actions for Malaysia’s progress.

In his royal address at the book launch, Sultan Nazrin welcomed the approach in the publication of the book, which draws inspiration from Tun Razak to help readers navigate today’s challenging times.

“It is both a fitting legacy to our Father of Development, as well as being highly constructive,” he said.

The book launch was also attended by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Tun Razak Foundation chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak.

Sultan Nazrin said the book highlights one crucial lesson; the importance of adopting a long-term approach to development.

“Tun Razak dedicated his entire life to public service. From the moment he first took up public office in the 1950s until his untimely death in 1976, he worked tirelessly on what one might call the nuts and bolts of our development,” said the Perak Ruler.

His Royal Highness said that the book’s fourteen chapters also shed light on key policy choices and dilemmas Malaysia faces today and will encounter in an uncertain future, and also provide insights across various fields, from agronomy to education, and emphasises leveraging technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), to strengthen universities.

“The book has, in short, a grand and ambitious vision for Malaysia, but it also provides guidance for the detailed, practical action needed to realise this – the mixture of hard work and innovation needed to achieve it. That, truly, is the spirit of Tun Razak.

“One phrase that particularly stood out for me was the book’s call for a ‘spirit of continuous appraisal and recalibration’ in our ongoing development journey,” Sultan Nazrin said.

Sultan Nazrin said this reflects Tun Razak’s understanding that creating a united Malaysia requires “adjustments and re-adjustments,“ a reminder that, however bold or brilliant, a grand plan remains only a plan.

“We must continually review and assess its implementation, adapting and revising as we go, and be able to make the necessary mid-term corrections in order to adapt to changing circumstances.

“Whether in the sphere of good governance and transparency, in relation to the economy, or the environment, we must not wait for a crisis before taking bold and positive action.

“Instead, we must be constantly working to develop the environmental regulations, educational innovations, and technological guardrails necessary to prepare us better for the challenges of the future,” the ruler said.

His Royal Highness said that Tun Razak is also remembered as a peace-maker who promoted reconciliation domestically, regionally, and internationally, building bridges across Malaysia’s communities, in bilateral relations, and through regional initiatives.

“Indeed, this year marks the 50th anniversary of one of his most significant legacies, the opening of diplomatic relations with China, the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. As part of his vision for a peaceful and prosperous global future, he advocated for the region’s neutrality,” he said, adding that the publication of the book is a timely contribution to current debates on addressing the daunting challenges of today.