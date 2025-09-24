Sultan Nazrin officiates AKMAL CoACH project and Wira dan Wirawati Kastam book

MELAKA: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officiated the launch of the Malaysian Customs Academy Container Challenge Project and the Wira dan Wirawati Kastam book today.

Sultan Nazrin arrived with the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, at 11.20 am, accompanied by the Governor of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, and his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin described CoACH as an innovative training concept that combines physical and mental challenges through simulations.

She stated that it is not just a platform to test physical fitness but also a space for character building, mental resilience, leadership, and teamwork.

Anis Rizana elaborated that CoACH focuses on four main functions as a training platform offering challenging activities within containers designed with safety and a structured module.

She added that CoACH plays a significant role in developing personal qualities, enhancing leadership skills, improving mental toughness, and strengthening physical endurance.

It simulates real-life operational pressures, allowing participants to train in a high-stress environment similar to field conditions.

CoACH also encourages self-reflection, helping participants assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement.

Anis Rizana emphasised that the uniqueness of CoACH lies in its holistic approach, integrating physical challenges with mental challenges like decision-making and strategy.

This approach is crucial in developing Customs officers who are not only knowledgeable but also resilient, brave, and strong in integrity.

Regarding the book, Wira dan Wirawati Kastam, Anis Rizana said it was published as a tribute to officers who have demonstrated bravery and perseverance.

The book compiles records of the sacrifices and efforts of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, which safeguards national security at entry points and borders.

She noted that the book serves two important purposes: documenting inspiring stories for future reference and motivating all personnel to maintain their spirit and dedication. – Bernama