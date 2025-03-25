BAGAN SERAI: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officiated the opening of Masjid Jamek Matang Gerdu here.

His Royal Highness arrived at the mosque at 7 pm and was welcomed by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Also present were Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim and state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

Upon arrival, Sultan Nazrin planted a Bunga Tanjung (Mimusops elengi) tree before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening of the mosque.

The Ruler then broke fast with about 1,200 worshippers and performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation before having a meal, followed by the Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

Construction of the mosque began in 2018 and was completed in 2020 at a cost of about RM3.1 million, designed with the concept of a Nusantara mosque.

Located in Kampung Matang Gerdu, Bagan Serai, the mosque can accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers at a time and is equipped with a community centre, a multipurpose hall, and a funeral management room.