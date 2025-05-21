TAIPING: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officially opened the new Larut Matang and Selama District National Registration Department (NRD) office here.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed on arrival at the district office by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also visited an exhibition on the evolution of the NRD, attended a luncheon, and toured the office building.

In his speech, Shamsul Anuar said that the Larut Matang and Selama NRD is one of 20 offices operating in Perak.

He said the office is a consolidation of the original office that operated in Wisma Persekutuan Taiping since 1986 and the Kamunting NRD branch office that had been in operation since 2004, with both offices undergoing a rationalisation process before being merged.

According to Shamsul Anuar, the new office building, featuring attractive architecture and a corporate image, was built on a 40,468-square metre site to provide better facilities for the public. The RM10.5 million project was funded under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“According to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia in 2024, the population of the Larut Matang and Selama District has increased by 14 per cent to 313,400 compared to 269,600 in 2020.

“The construction project of the Larut Matang and Selama NRD office began on Sept 2, 2021, and was fully completed on April 22, 2024,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said the Perak Public Works Department handed over the office building to the NRD on May 21 last year, and the office began operations on June 4, 2024.

He added that the location is highly strategic due to its proximity to the North-South Expressway and the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

“In 2024, the Larut Matang and Selama District NRD received 69,740 applications compared to only 41,804 in the previous year.

“This 40 per cent increase proves that the NRD’s efforts to improve facilities for public convenience are a timely and accurate move in delivering efficient and effective services,” he said.

Among the facilities provided at the district office are 93 car parking bays, 25 motorcycle parking bays, disabled-friendly toilets, a surau, a spacious waiting area with 132 seats, and a marriage solemnisation room.