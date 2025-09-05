Sultan Nazrin warns against social media slander dividing ummah

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has reminded the Muslim community to avoid spreading slander and hatred through social media platforms.

His Royal Highness stated that such negative behaviour increasingly causes division among the ummah through daily exposure to insulting and mocking content.

Sultan Nazrin emphasized that without religious piety, both speech and online communication become instruments of harm during the State-level Maulidur Rasul 1447H Celebration.

The ruler noted that the community faces significant challenges in maintaining unity with the spirit of brotherhood grounded in harmony.

He expressed concern that political disputes and differing schools of thought have sparked damaging polemics within society.

Sultan Nazrin reminded attendees that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) specifically forbade mockery, offensive labels, and slander without proper inquiry.

He warned that behaviour exceeding proper limits leads to division when religious injunctions and cultural refinement are set aside.

The Sultan highlighted how such conduct distorts religious values and neglects traditions while misleading younger generations.

He stressed the importance of reminding youth about Malaysia’s colonial history and the long struggle for independence.

Sultan Nazrin noted that increasing time since independence makes it harder for new generations to understand colonial suffering and freedom’s meaning.

The ruler cautioned against taking past agreements lightly during times of eroding mutual trust and respect.

He emphasized that political rhetoric exploiting race and religion further damages social harmony.

Sultan Nazrin called for greater efforts to revive nation-building frameworks based on Prophet Muhammad’s wisdom and spirit.

The Sultan urged Malaysians of all races and religions to adopt moderation and tolerance while building mutual understanding.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing boundaries that protect religious and ethnic sensitivities in a diverse nation. – Bernama