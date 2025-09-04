In a heartwarming example of community policing, Malaysian patrol officers have started leaving handwritten notes to remind motorcyclists to lock their handlebars.

One rider, @qieree, shared on Threads that he discovered a note on his bike reading “Please lock handle, PDRM” along with a leaflet on motorcycle theft.

“Hahaha, I always just leave it like that whenever I go anywhere. It’s okay, next time I’ll lock it,” he admitted with a laugh.

The initiative has since gone viral, earning praise from Malaysians who lauded the police for their proactive and thoughtful approach.

One user wrote: “This is a good initiative by the patrol officers. So many theft cases happen because riders don’t lock the handle — some even leave the keys in. Thieves don’t care what type of bike, if there’s an opportunity, they’ll take it. Once a bike is stolen, it’s really hard to recover.”

Another netizen, @xxtaufufa, added: “Wow, there really is a police team monitoring like this. A good initiative.”

Others echoed the sentiment, sharing their own experiences of receiving similar notes under Op Propaganda, PDRM’s awareness campaign targeting motorcycle theft.

“I got one too, alhamdulillah all okay hehe,” said @zuerashi.