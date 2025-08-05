BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today expressed a strong interest in visiting Malaysia, particularly to attend the upcoming ASEAN Summit and related forums.

Malaysia’s Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the Sultan conveyed this during an audience granted to her and ASEAN information ministers at Istana Nurul Iman, held in conjunction with the 17th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and Related Meetings here.

“His Majesty said he is very much looking forward to visiting Malaysia, especially with the upcoming ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China Economic Forum taking place in less than two weeks, as it is a significant and historic event for the region,” she told Bernama.

Also present during the audience were the deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), San Lwin, senior information officials, and representatives from ASEAN Plus Three dialogue partners, China, Japan and South Korea.

Teo conveyed her sincere appreciation to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah for granting the audience and thanked Brunei for its steadfast commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in the fields of information and communication.

Teo is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 17th AMRI conference, which concluded on Wednesday.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for May 26–27, will convene leaders from the bloc’s 10 member states to address regional challenges, promote economic cooperation and advance the shared principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on Jan 1, 2025, under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability,” reflecting its commitment to fostering a united, resilient and forward-looking ASEAN community.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, having previously held the position in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.