PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has praised the quality of care and medical expertise at the National Heart Institute (IJN) following his recent treatment at the facility, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who visited the monarch at IJN before his return to Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, said the Sultan expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism and efficiency of the medical team.

“Although he is no stranger to world-class healthcare, His Majesty said he was highly impressed by the excellence and dedication of the doctors at IJN,” he said.

Speaking at the Malaysia MADANI Scholars Forum (FIM) Series 6 at Menara Prasarana tonight, Anwar added that such commendation should serve as motivation for the country’s healthcare and other sectors to continue raising standards rather than becoming complacent.

“We must acknowledge our strengths, but also look forward and strive to compete healthily with other nations. This recognition should inspire us to keep improving,” he said.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 78, arrived in Malaysia on May 25 to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27.

He was reported to have rested at IJN on May 27 due to fatigue.