KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have extended their Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese community in Pahang and across the nation.

In a post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page, Their Royal Highnesses expressed their hopes that the spirit of mutual respect, unity, and harmony among Malaysia’s multiracial society will continue to be preserved.

“Their Royal Highnesses also hope that this year’s Chinese New Year celebration, marking the Year of the Snake 2025, will bring happiness to those celebrating, especially with their loved ones. Gong Xi Fa Cai,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also conveyed his Chinese New Year wishes, stating that the state government remains committed to ensuring the welfare of all citizens, regardless of race or religion, for the sake of collective well-being.

“In Pahang, unity and harmony among various ethnic groups have been the foundation of the peace and prosperity we enjoy today.

“I believe that with the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, we can overcome all challenges and continue to progress as a united state,” he said in a Facebook post.