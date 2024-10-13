Sultan of Selangor calls for broader collaboration between Yayasan TZA and Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expresses his hope for increased collaboration between Yayasan TZA and Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor in the future, not just in the academic space, but also in non-academic pursuits.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that the collaboration between Yayasan TZA and Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor for the second phase of Yayasan TZA’s ACE-SPM initiative will help ensure better outcomes in terms of nurturing youths, who represent Malaysia’s future.

“It is heartening to witness the dedication and compassion all of you here have shown, through your generous support for this foundation.

“Whether through education, healthcare or social support, all of you clearly embrace Yayasan TZA’s belief that every deserving individual must be given the chance for change, so they can be empowered to thrive, regardless of their personal circumstances,” he said in his speech at the Yayasan TZA Appreciation Gala Dinner here tonight.

Sultan Sharafuddin said it is important to ensure that acts of compassion produce meaningful outcomes for the target beneficiaries.

“”This is also why I always remind the Raja Muda of Selangor that every programme under Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor or through the Selangor Youth Community, must have clear results. I am sure Yayasan TZA is also guided by the same principles,” he added.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.